Creative Samba

Creativity can save lives (and your business)
Hospitals all over the World are scrambling to contain the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19). Unless a miracle happens, many hospitals will run out of ve…
Miguel Ferreira
Mar 23
3
Lateral thinking during troubled times
During the Winter of 1664 a weird disease broke out in London. The first symptoms of this disease appeared within days after infection. First it felt l…
Miguel Ferreira
Mar 16
2
Reality Vs Your perception of reality (Rock 'n' Roll yuppies, not hippies)
When Jann Wenner founded Rolling Stone magazine in 1967 he knew that rock and roll was more than just music. It influenced social attitudes, fashion, p…
Miguel Ferreira
Mar 9
A 7,000-pound problem
In the 1980s, Uganda’s elephants population dropped to as low as 700-800 elephants. They were on the path to extinction. Over time things got better, a…
Miguel Ferreira
Mar 2
5
Connecting the dots through Port wine
2006 was a special year. This was the year Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain was celebrating her 80th birthday. Ricardo Diniz got excited when he hea…
Miguel Ferreira
Feb 24
1
Feeding the baby rabbits
Andrew Carnegie was the founder of the United States Steel Corporation. He started out as a poor immigrant but ended becoming one the richest Americans…
Miguel Ferreira
Feb 17
3
15 extra minutes
The only way you can get people to do anything is by giving them what they want. But what the heck do people want? Sigmund Freud used to say that every…
Feb 10
1
The Low Prices vs Bargains Dilemma
It happens more often than we think. Super smart CEOs wrongly making simplistic assumptions about what consumers want or need. The classic American dep…
Jan 27
1
The Trillion dollar campaign
Wilf and Trish Mbanga, founders of The Zimbabwean were forced to flee Zimbabwe in 2003. For years they'd been reporting on how the Mugabe regime had ri…
Jan 20
Belgian biscuits, packaging & why copywriting matters more than you think
A few years ago Rory Sutherland and his team at Ogilvy UK received a phone call from a Belgian colleague. The guy was super worried. One of their clien…
Jan 13
3
The Tesla of Bikes and the power of counterintuitive and small ideas
VanMoof is an Amsterdam-based maker of stylish electric city bikes. But these guys aren't your regular bike maker. Taco and Ties Carlier, the two Dutch…
Nov 25, 2019
1
Faking funerals
In South Korea there's a funeral company that lets you fake your own funeral. And it's free. I shit you not (just Google 'South Korea mock funeral serv…
Nov 18, 2019
