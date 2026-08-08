Creative Samba

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Times change. Technology changes. But brand building fundamentals never change.
A few random screenshots and thoughts, which may or may not at all apply to copywriting and creativity.
Aug 8
•
Miguel Ferreira
July 2026
You cannot buy virality. But you can provoke it.
British politicians and authorities are going full Black Mirror. And one brand decided to expose the absolute absurdity of warrantless surveillance and…
Jul 31
•
Miguel Ferreira
1
Distinctiveness is the way out.
Luke is Rough Collie.
Jul 26
•
Miguel Ferreira
Being small doesn't mean you can't think BIG.
Something a lil different this week.
Jul 19
•
Miguel Ferreira
Headlines are like doors
🥊 THE FIRST PUNCH is back. 10 spots.
Jul 16
•
Miguel Ferreira
1
Involving the consumer
A good' ol writing technique from a copywriter who once sold a used plane ✈️ via a magazine ad
Jul 12
•
Miguel Ferreira
It's totally fine to avoid what's trendy.
Every four years, the World stops to watch the World Cup.
Jul 6
•
Miguel Ferreira
June 2026
A reminder: Good ads cost exactly the same as bad ads.
Something a lil different this week.
Jun 28
•
Miguel Ferreira
The punk who outsmarted boring bottled water brands
In 2009, a graphic designer stood sweating in a Denver field.
Jun 19
•
Miguel Ferreira
Assumptions are often a barrier that block creativity.
Most business and real-world problems are perception problems.
Jun 14
•
Miguel Ferreira
Small changes, BIG BIGly BIG results
£2.5 billion is a BIG BIGly BIG number.
Jun 6
•
Miguel Ferreira
May 2026
Choose your words carefully
In the age of Twitter, Facebook, and 24-hour news, how do you give 60,000 people a sneak preview of something millions are waiting for...
May 30
•
Miguel Ferreira
© 2026 Miguel Ferreira
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