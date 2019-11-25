Creative Samba
Hospitals all over the World are scrambling to contain the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19). Unless a miracle happens, many hospitals will run out of ve…
Miguel Ferreira
Mar 23
During the Winter of 1664 a weird disease broke out in London. The first symptoms of this disease appeared within days after infection. First it felt l…
Miguel Ferreira
Mar 16
When Jann Wenner founded Rolling Stone magazine in 1967 he knew that rock and roll was more than just music. It influenced social attitudes, fashion, p…
Miguel Ferreira
Mar 9
In the 1980s, Uganda’s elephants population dropped to as low as 700-800 elephants. They were on the path to extinction. Over time things got better, a…
Miguel Ferreira
Mar 2
2006 was a special year. This was the year Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain was celebrating her 80th birthday. Ricardo Diniz got excited when he hea…
Miguel Ferreira
Feb 24
Andrew Carnegie was the founder of the United States Steel Corporation. He started out as a poor immigrant but ended becoming one the richest Americans…
Miguel Ferreira
Feb 17
The only way you can get people to do anything is by giving them what they want. But what the heck do people want? Sigmund Freud used to say that every…
Feb 10
It happens more often than we think. Super smart CEOs wrongly making simplistic assumptions about what consumers want or need. The classic American dep…
Jan 27
Wilf and Trish Mbanga, founders of The Zimbabwean were forced to flee Zimbabwe in 2003. For years they'd been reporting on how the Mugabe regime had ri…
Jan 20
A few years ago Rory Sutherland and his team at Ogilvy UK received a phone call from a Belgian colleague. The guy was super worried. One of their clien…
Jan 13
VanMoof is an Amsterdam-based maker of stylish electric city bikes. But these guys aren't your regular bike maker. Taco and Ties Carlier, the two Dutch…
Nov 25, 2019
In South Korea there's a funeral company that lets you fake your own funeral. And it's free. I shit you not (just Google 'South Korea mock funeral serv…
Nov 18, 2019
