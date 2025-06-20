Constraints aren’t enemies to creativity; they’re its fuel.
There’s a curious paradox in creativity: the fewer resources you have, the more inventive you become.
We’re all wired to think money, time, and resources are the solution to every creative problem.
It’s nonsense, of course. Because often, they’re the enemy.
Take Shigeru Miyamoto, the Japanese video game designer, creator of Mario.
In the early 1980s, techno…
