SensaYtional kreativity
Grammar dictators hate sensational spelling.
Sensational spelling is intentionally misspelling something simply to call attention.
You probably remember a few brands famous for using sensational spelling.
Like Kellogg's Froot Loops (which technically should be spelled "fruit loops"), Krispy Kreme Doughnuts ("crispy cream") or Hasbro's Playskool ("school"…
