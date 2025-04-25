Don’t tell people your brand is fresh. Prove it.
Just because consumers know a brand, never assume consumers truly know what it does.
Take Pizza Hut as an example. Pizza Hut is a well-known brand.
The problem is, most consumers think Pizza Hut's dough is pre-made and frozen.
But the truth is, it isn't. Pizza Hut's dough is freshly made. Every. Single. Day.
To change perceptions in 2024 Pizza Hut Middle…
