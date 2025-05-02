Copywriting legend Mary Wear once said, "copywriting is persuasion dancing."

A persuasive way to make your copy dance? Say something so unexpected or counterintuitive that it gets the brand noticed and resonates with your audience.

In 2023, IKEA ran an ad campaign in Egypt, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates where they did something completely counterintuitive.

IKEA intentionally positioned themselves as “Proudly second best”.

IKEA's ads showed empty high chairs and untouched cribs. Because the kids were glued to their parents instead.

The truth is, IKEA realized their products are humble helpers for moms and dads, not replacements for love.