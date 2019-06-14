Creative Samba
About

Who will love this newsletter:

  • Curious entrepreneurs, marketers, copywriters and designers interested in seeing the World through different lenses;

  • Anyone who enjoys reading interesting, pertinent and thought provoking lessons, observations and thoughts on the intersection between copywriting, behavioral economics, marketing, psychology and business;

  • Any Nassim Nicholas Taleb fans;

  • Any Rory Sutherland fans;

  • Any Derek Sivers fans;

  • Anyone who loves reading stories of brands and people that break boundaries through creative bravery, even if you don't work in marketing/advertising.

  • Anyone who loves reading short, bite-sized newsletters. Because seriously, who has time for 800+ word emails?

Who is this guy behind Creative Samba anyway?

Hey there. My name is Miguel Ferreira. I run a copywriting agency called Teardwn.

You might be familiar with this newsletter. It was part of a side project called Nishi I created in 2018 to showcase and celebrate websites that nail copywriting. But then this newsletter just grew a life of its own, and now it's its own separate thingy.

I’m also the guy behind Jack Had A Groove FM.

Nice things people are saying about Creative Samba:

michael keenan @upmostmike
I get two "newsletters" that send sweet and concise copy-related love to my inbox weekly. My email would be boring and full of work shit without them. @reallygoodemail @_miguelferreira Thanks for making email fun again. Give 'em a sign-up if you work in copy or content.

June 14th 2019

Josa Hernández @Demmitri
@_miguelferreira Just want to let you know that your newsletter is a joy to read. Thank you! 🙏

June 6th 2019

Thanks for reading and see you out there. 🙏🏻

© 2020 Miguel Ferreira. See privacy and terms
