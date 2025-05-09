Facts inform. Drama persuades.
Tony Brignull is the proof that great copy can win gold, repeatedly.
After all Tony has won more awards than any other British copywriter.
Tony once shared a very important copywriting lesson, “My own copy improved when it occurred to me that we can relate to a company as we do to a person.”
Which is why telling the truth is probably the most impactful t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.