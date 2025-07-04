The British took a lot a good things from India.

Spices, centuries-old sculptures and one of the world's most famous diamonds, the Kohinoor.

The British even took the curry—and then had the audacity to call it their national dish.

But India took a few things in return. And, in a stroke of poetic justice, made them infinitely better.

Take cricket, for instance. What began as a pastime for children played on soggy village greens was transformed by India into a high-drama, high decibel religion followed by a billion fanatics.

And then there’s the English language.

India didn’t simply borrow it.

India spiced it up, stretched it out, and made its own — with zero apologies.

For example, in India people don’t say “I’m killing time” or "I'm chilling"—people say “I’m doing timepass.”

In India people don't say “reschedule”— people say “prepone.”

To ignore these cultural subtleties is to miss the personality, rhythm, soul of the people in India.

So that’s exactly why Air India Express tapped into with its "The Inglish Dictionary" campaign.