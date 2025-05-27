12 days ago, I launched a little copywriting experiment. A mischievous one.

I called it 🥊 THE FIRST PUNCH.

Don't laugh, this was the offer:

👉 You send me your website URL.

👉 I look at your hero headline.

👉 You pay me $199 for my judgment as a copywriter.

👉 I decide: worthy, or weak.

If it’s worthy — genuinely memorable, persuasive, impossible to ignore — I say so. And I refund every penny. Because excellence deserves to be rewarded.

If it’s weak — generic, bland like unseasoned tofu, or allergic to selling — I rewrite it. Mercilessly. Gloriously. And you walk away with a headline written to punch harder than what you’ve got now.

I opened 10 spots for 🥊 THE FIRST PUNCH 12 days ago. They sold out faster than a CMO at a buzzword conference. Turns out, people like their copy with a side of blunt honesty.

So I have good news. I’m opening 10 more slots for June. That’s it. No funnels. No upsells. No pretense.

Just one question: Can your headline survive getting punched?

If yes: you pay nothing. If no: you walk away with a headline that sells better than oat milk.

Either way, you win.

🥊 Now all you have to do is throw your site in the ring.

PS. Remember, ten slots only. Not eleven. Not “rolling admissions.” Ten. First come, first punched.

Why only ten slots? Because good copy is scarce. And good judgment? Even scarcer.

Your pal,

Miguel Ferreira

🚀 Founder & Chief Copywriter: Teardwn

💌 Newsletter: Creative Samba

