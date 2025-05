12 days ago, I launched a little copywriting experiment. A mischievous one.

I called it πŸ₯Š THE FIRST PUNCH.

Don't laugh, this was the offer:

πŸ‘‰ You send me your website URL.

πŸ‘‰ I look at your hero headline.

πŸ‘‰ You pay me $199 for my judgment as a copywriter.

πŸ‘‰ I decide: worthy, or weak.

If it’s worthy β€” genuinely memorable, persuasive, impossible to ignore β€” I say so. And I refund every penny. Because excellence deserves to be rewarded.

If it’s weak β€” generic, bland like unseasoned tofu, or allergic to selling β€” I rewrite it. Mercilessly. Gloriously. And you walk away with a headline written to punch harder than what you’ve got now.

I opened 10 spots for πŸ₯Š THE FIRST PUNCH 12 days ago. They sold out faster than a CMO at a buzzword conference. Turns out, people like their copy with a side of blunt honesty.

So I have good news. I’m opening 10 more slots for June. That’s it. No funnels. No upsells. No pretense.

Just one question: Can your headline survive getting punched?

If yes: you pay nothing. If no: you walk away with a headline that sells better than oat milk.

Either way, you win.

πŸ₯Š Now all you have to do is throw your site in the ring.

PS. Remember, ten slots only. Not eleven. Not β€œrolling admissions.” Ten. First come, first punched.

Why only ten slots? Because good copy is scarce. And good judgment? Even scarcer.

Your pal,

Miguel Ferreira

πŸš€ Founder & Chief Copywriter: Teardwn

πŸ’Œ Newsletter: Creative Samba

πŸ‚ Side projects: 🐢 Goob Hotels + ✍🏼 Nobody Reads Ads + πŸ’­ Snackable Copy Tips + πŸ‘€ Great Landing Page Copy + 🎧 Chill Music Club