Gen-Z in Thailand spend way too much time on TikTok.

Gen-Z in Thailand can scroll TikTok for hours and hours.

But they never have time to call back or visit their grandparents and parents.

Five Star Chicken is a Thai chicken restaurant chain.

Five Star Chicken has been selling fried chicken since 1985.

For 39 years Five Star Chicken has been synonymous with quality time. And bringing Thai families together.

Songkran, the Thai New Year's national holiday, is a big deal in Thailand.

Songkran is on 13 April every year. But this is a three-day holiday.

This is the time of the year when Thai families reunite. And sons and daughters pay their respects to older adults and sacred Buddha images.

So in 2023 Five Star Chicken teams up with ad agency BBDO Bangkok to launch a thought-provoking campaign just in time for Songkran.

The campaign had one job. To encourage Thai sons and daughters to come home for Songkran and share a precious meal with their families.

And obviously the precious meal included Five Star fried chicken.

They call the campaign "My Parent is a TikToker".

But here's where things get interesting.

BBDO Bangkok casted over 300 Gen-Z sons and daughters who have been away from home for years.

Then they paired parents and grandparents with famous Thai TikTokers their kids follow. Parents and grandparents were transformed into travel vloggers, soap opera stars and Na’vi creatures from the movie Avatar...and infiltrated their kids 'For You' TikTok pages.

Then in only 3 days "My Parent is a TikToker" got 5.8 million views, 20K likes, and thousands of shares. And suddenly Five Star Chicken becomes a topic of conversation in Thailand.

Sometimes the best way of winning people's attention and hearts is to show them people doing the exact opposite of everyone expects.

Dangerous Ideas:

1/ Reversals make brands more memorable, not forgettable.

Reversals are great attention grabbers because they add conflict to your story. The consumer pays attention because reversals show people doing the exact opposite of what everyone expects.

A few good examples:

The Economist: TRUMP DONALD (2006) — Copywriter: Kenneth Yu

Iconic Saatchi & Saatchi ad : ‘The Pregnant Man’ – Copywriter: Jeremy Sinclair.

Marmite campaign “Mr Bean, Jose Mourinho, France, Bullfighting, George Bush” - Copywriter: Thierry Albert

" Not all attention is created equal". - Samuel Brealey

