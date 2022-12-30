The easiest and most obvious way to get people to trust a brand is to tell them the truth.

Ironically, the brands who dare to tell the truth are often considered to be crazy.

The 2008 financial crisis caused the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

Two years later, "Too Big To Fail" banks were still struggling to get to grips with life after the 2008 financial crisis.

You see, consumers didn't trust big banks as they used to.

And that's because big banks made too many promises they couldn't keep.

To restore confidence, big banks started positioning and advertising themselves as friendlier banks.

Big banks wanted people to see them as "more than just a bank".

In fact, Big banks wanted people to see them as their new faithful best friend.

For a 121 year old small Swiss bank this looked like the perfect opportunity to stand out from the Big Boys.