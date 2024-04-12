Sooner or later, every business faces problems. But sometimes things go south from day one.

The Walt Disney Company opened its first theme park Disneyland, in Anaheim, California, in 1955. Disneyland was a big big big success.

In 1971, The Walt Disney Company opened another theme park. They called it Disney World and opened it in Orlando, Florida. It was anther big big big success.

Then in 1983 The Walt Disney Company opened Tokyo Disneyland. Another big big big success.

Then in 1986 rumours came out that Disney wanted to build a new international theme park.

Officials from over 200 locations tried to persuade Disney.

They wanted so badly Disney to build the new theme park in their hometowns.

But Paris was the chosen one.