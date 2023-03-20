You, me, we all share a deep desire to belong to something bigger than ourselves.

Which, when you think about it, is why, we humans, created things like tribes, nations and religions. AND team sports, clubs or political parties.

Australia is a generous country.

In fact, there are over 50,000 registered charities in Australia.

And 4 in 5 Australians donate to charities or not-for-profit organizations.

That's because donating to charities is an integral part of Australian culture and identity.

The Royal Australian Mint knows this.

The Royal Australian Mint also knows that many charities in Australia rely a lot on coin donations.

So in 2020 they come up with a bold idea. They launched the World’s first Donation Dollar.

The Donation Dollar is legal tender.

What this means is it’s an official coin. And you can use it to buy things in Australia like any other Australian $1 coin.

The only difference is as the name suggests, it’s a coin that reminds Australians to give, not spend.

Which was why The Royal Australian Mint initially minted 6 million coins. And minted more 5 million in 2022.

Their ultimate goal is to mint one Donation Dollar coin for every Australian.

That’s 25 million coins creating at least 25 million reminders to donate, not spend.

And to donate all year round, not only when something bad happens.

According to research, since the coin was released in 2020, 2.9 million Aussies have found a least one Donation Dollar in their change.

And over half of them (63%) ended donating the coin.

The result? $1.9 million donated to Aussie charities in need.

Foolish brands use rational arguments to “force” people to change their worldview.

Clever brands persuade people to do a bit more of what they’re already doing.

》”Dangerous” Ideas

1/ Foolish brands glorify themselves. Clever brands glorify something bigger than their products.

For example something bigger like a human quality, a way of doing things, a way of living (a subculture). Like this 2014 Guinness - "Sapeurs" campaign that celebrates a Congolese fashion subculture called “Les Sapeurs”.

It must be a lil bit self-contradictory to stoke more power and make real impact.

Because using a noun stimulates group identity.

For example: if you are running an NGO fundraising campaign don’t write “Donate today”, write “Be a donor” or “Join 14,161 donors”.

