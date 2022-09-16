The absurd power of paradox
Effective creative work is always a paradox.
It must be a lil bit self-contradictory to stoke more power and make real impact.
The Taoyuan Veterans Home, a nursing home for retired army officers in Tawain recently got into trouble.
The reason? They hired a stripper to entertain their residents and to celebrate Harvest Festival.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.