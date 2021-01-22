Are you a chocolate eater? Or do you eat chocolate a lot?
Or the curious reason why using nouns (when you write copy) triggers a sense of group identity
In 2005, a group of Manchester United fans sat in a pub in Stretford (UK).
At first, they were furious when they heard the news.
Then they start talking about forming a new club.
American businessman Malcolm Glazer & his family had just completed the takeover of Manchester United.
The Glazers bought Man United for £790 million.
£270 million from their own…