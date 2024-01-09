Earl Nightingale once said, "The opposite of courage in our society is not cowardice... it is conformity”.

The truth is, conformity is a creativity killer. And it blocks change.

Consider, for example, dementia. Dementia carries a big stigma.

More than 55 million people have dementia worldwide. And every year there are 10 million new cases.

The real tragic thing about dementia isn't the fact that there is no cure for it.

The real tragic thing about dementia is that people living with dementia live isolated from society. Because our society doesn't know how to deal with them.

But it doesn't have to be this way. Which was why Japanese television director Shiro Oguni came up with a crazy idea.

In 2017 Shiro opened a pop-up restaurant in Japan.

The restaurant was modern and stylish, the food was delicious. But the concept had a twist: You never know what you’re going to eat or if you’re going to get your order right.

Because all the waiters are folks with dementia.

That's why Shiro called it Restaurant of Mistaken Orders.

“The restaurant is not about whether orders are executed incorrectly or not”, said Shiro.

“The important thing is the interaction with people who have dementia.”

Shiro hoped the Restaurant of Mistaken Orders would raise awareness of dementia in Japan. And the idea would spread around the World.

And bingo! Shiro was spot on the money. Shiro’s idea was such a success it inspired similar initiatives in South Korea and Australia.

It also earned millions in free media coverage from Japanese and International press, including from the Washington Post, India Times, Forbes or The Daily Mail.

A good reminder that real creativity means doing things no one else would dare doing.

Which is why illogical and brave always beats mediocre but safe ideas.

㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡

》Dangerous Ideas

Susan Gillette (DDB Needham) on the importance of distinctiveness:

'It's important to be visually brave; to go beyond the ordinary and capture attention. That's 50% of the battle. Then, if you're saying the right thing, and saying it well, your odds are vastly improved'

Source: The Wall Street Journal’s CREATIVE LEADERS SERIES via Dave Dye’s blog .

Cris-Sal’s personalized outdoor ads wishing Ecuador’s rival teams “good luck” intrigued South American news outlets during the qualifying South American campaign for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Cris-Sal earned millions of dollars worth of FREE media coverage by launching a very illogical yet brave outdoor ad campaign

PS. My copyipsum.com domain name is up for auction. Interested in buying a premium domain name that has an appraisal value of $1,416 USD? Minimum bid: $499

