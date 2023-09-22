Because a website without good copy is like Chuck Norris without a beard. Powerless. Unnatural. A tragedy. Let's work together. I have ONE slot available for a small copywriting project starting after September 27th. But don’t email me - unless you take copywriting seriously.

In South America, there’s this superstition that salt brings you bad luck.

Try passing a salt shaker to someone and see how people react.

Cris-Sal is a famous Ecuadorian salt brand. They've been around since 1968. And they're market leaders.

Like in most South American countries football is a big deal in Ecuador.

So Cris-Sal thought that sponsoring the National male football team was a good idea.

But the Ecuadorian Football Federation rejected the sponsorship deal.

Even worse, the Ecuadorian Football Federation sends Cris-Sal an official letter. And it says, "Your sponsorship could generate a reaction that we as an institution, don't want."