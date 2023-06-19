You run a DTC brand and your website kinda feels like a Museum Gift shop. Everyone visits it, but no one buys anything?

You can turn BIG marketing problems into BIG opportunities IF...you change how you think about them.

In 2008 Canadian Club was facing a dreadful 16-year sales decline.

To turn things around Canadian Club decided to target a younger target audience, dudes in their 30’s.

So Canadian Club hires a new ad agency to help them. They choose Energy BBDO.

Energy BBDO's creative director duo Derek Sherman and Jason Stanfield knew there was a way out.

And it involved making it cool to drink Canadian Club again.

So Sherman and Stanfield went out and talked to people in bars.

They also interviewed a bunch of bartenders.

Bartenders certainly would know why Canadian Club wasn't seen as cool by guys in their 30's.

But Sherman and Stanfield were shocked with what they discovered.

It turns out, the real problem was NO ONE knew what the hell Canadian Club was.

These were the golden years of Sex and the City.

Which meant girly clear liquor cosmos were the new cool drinks for girls.

But how about guys?

This got Sherman and Stanfield thinking: How do we get guys to also drink cocktails?

So Sherman and Stanfield kept digging.

And then they discovered something head-spinning interesting that changed everything.

Contrary to what they initially thought, this was more than a simple brand awareness problem.

It was a product category problem.

You see, young guys weren't drinking brown spirits because *wait for it* brown spirits were considered "dad drinks".

And dads weren't seen as cool.

Also, guys in their 30's didn't really have a go-to drink that tasted good. OR made them feel “manly” holding.

Also, Canadian Club made very clear that the new ad campaign must, "show a cocktail, the logo, and whatever you do don't mention dad.”

This when when the eureka moment strikes.

Wait, “my dad might not be “cool” anymore, but when he was my age he was a stud.” And he happened to drink Canadian Club.

It's true, Canadian Club was seen as an old persons/"dad drink".

But Sherman and Stanfield turned that negative perception around with a new 'You're damn right your dad drunk it' campaign.

The campaign was a hit.

It made drinking Canadian Club cool again.

Even better, it reversed a 16-years sales decline (in less than 1 month after launching the ad campaign).

Sometimes your biggest perception problem might be your biggest strength. You just have to find the right angle to reframe it.

》”Dangerous” Ideas

A little hack to reframe business or marketing problems? Start with the problem, and then explain why it’s happening.

How ad legend George Lois (and a good dose of lateral thinking) saved MTV from going bankrupt after its first year of operations. George started by defining the problem first .

2/ Your biggest perception problem might be your biggest strength, if you find the right angle to reframe it.

How to make reading books (and discovering new writers) cool again. Very cool reframing.

Your pal,

Miguel Ferreira

