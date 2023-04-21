Your biggest perception problem might be your biggest strength
You can turn BIG marketing problems into BIG opportunities IF...you change how you think about them.
In 2008 Canadian Club was facing a dreadful 16-year sales decline.
To turn things around Canadian Club decided to target a younger target audience, dudes in their 30’s.
So Canadian Club hires a new ad agency to help them. They choose Energy BBDO.
Energy BBDO…
