British politicians and authorities are going full Black Mirror.

British politicians and authorities have spent the last year trying to get inside your phone. Quietly, mostly.

For example, they leaned on Apple to build a backdoor into iCloud.

They wrapped state-sponsored phone spyware in a wholesome “Children’s Bill” bow, hoping you wouldn’t notice them trying to read your texts before you even hit send.

In January 2026, the House of Lords tried to make VPN users show ID like they were buying cigarettes. The Commons killed the clause in March. For now, VPN age-gating is dead.

Mullvad is a Swedish VPN company with an unusual policy: they don’t want to know your damn name.

While everyone else in tech is harvesting data, Mullvad’s entire business model is refusing to collect any. It’s quite refreshing if you think about it.

That’s why Mullvad decided to expose the absolute absurdity of warrantless surveillance and state censorship.