January 28, 1986, Cape Canaveral, Florida.

It was a cold morning when 7 astronauts climbed on board the NASA Space Shuttle Challenger. They were ready for a six day trip around the Earth's orbit.

But 73 seconds after liftoff, the Space Shuttle Challenger suddenly *booooooom* explodes.

This was a tragedy.

7 astronauts lost their lives in front of their fa…