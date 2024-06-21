Write the way you speak
January 28, 1986, Cape Canaveral, Florida.
It was a cold morning when 7 astronauts climbed on board the NASA Space Shuttle Challenger. They were ready for a six day trip around the Earth's orbit.
But 73 seconds after liftoff, the Space Shuttle Challenger suddenly *booooooom* explodes.
This was a tragedy.
7 astronauts lost their lives in front of their fa…
