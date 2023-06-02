On 3 June, 2017, Alex Honnold made history. This was the best day of his life.

He become the first person to free solo El Capitan in California's Yosemite National Park.

To free solo means to rock climb without ropes or any safety gear.

The thing that makes El Capitan so pants-shittingly terrifying is the sheer state of the wall.

Most climbers take 3 to 5…