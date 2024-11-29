Why reverse testimonials are the punk way to build trust
Alice Cooper is one of the precursors of punk rock.
The punk rock movement is by nature anti-establishment, anti-status quo and anti-religious.
Iornically, Mary Whitehouse was Alice Cooper's biggest advocate.
Mary Whitehouse was a British art teacher and a conservative activist.
Mary became a public figure in the 1960s / 1970s as a self-appointed "guardia…
