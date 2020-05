Have you ever heard of Joshua Bell?

He's a superstar of the classical music world, and one of the World’s best violinists.

On Friday, 7:12 AM January 12 2007 he did something unexpected.

He played 6 classical pieces on a 3.5 million dollar Stradivarius violin, for free, during 43 minutes. Where was the gig? In a Washington D.C. metro station.

His perform…