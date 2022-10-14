Brazil ain't for amateurs.

Tião the chimp was one of Rio de Janeiro Zoo's biggest attractions.

His name was a tribute to São Sebastião, the patron saint of the beautiful city of Rio de Janeiro.

But Tião wasn't famous because of his name.

Tião became famous because of his bad temper.

This included showing his penis, throwing mud and poop at zoo visitors. Especially politicians.

During the 1980s two of his most famous victims were, guess who?

Two Mayors of Rio de Janeiro.