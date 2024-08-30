Portuguese #1 tennis player Nuno Borges is having a great year.

Nuno recently reached a new career high: #34 in the ATP rankings.

I’m Portuguese. I love tennis. And the last Grand Slam of the season, the US Open, started 4 days ago.

So yesterday I was watching Nuno Borges play against 🇦🇺Thanasi Kokkinakis at the US Open in New York.

This was a very impo…