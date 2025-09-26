Most eCommerce & DTC startups treat copy like confetti. They fling it everywhere, leave a mess, and pray for divine luck. As your Fractional Copy Chief, I bring the kind of contrarian thinking that makes words sell, whether it’s ads, emails, landing pages, packaging, or even the weird channels no one else dares to touch. Email me: miguel@teardwn.com

In 1985, Ford had a problem.

The Ford Escort was selling well, but “well” in marketing terms isn’t enough.

You want dominance. You want that quiet, smug authority that makes competitors sweat and consumers nod and say, “Yeah, everyone’s buying that, so maybe I should too.”

So in 1985 Ford came up with the campaign,“If your car is on this list, Ford Escort outsells it.”

Simple. Unflashy. Almost clinical. Yet utterly brilliant.

Instead claiming superiority, Ford showed it, by listing competitors the Escort already outsold.

There was no chest-thumping. No artificial hype. Just the cold, undeniable power of facts, displayed in a text-led ad.