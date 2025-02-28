To sell something old, make it feel new.
How you frame your product’s price affects the way consumers perceive its value.
Because as British advertising legend Rory Sutherland says, “Price is not perceived rationally, it’s perception driven.”
Consider for example Thai food.
Thai food has a big perception problem in places like America. Thai food is popular, but it's perceived as cheap takeout.
B…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.