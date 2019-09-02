Think more like Salvador Dalí

Sep 2, 2019

Love him or hate him, Salvador Dalí is one of the most iconic figures in the history of art.

The Spanish Catalan surrealist painter was a cultural provocateur.

He also was quite a crazy and bizarre character. He was eccentric and extravagant.

No one could really accuse Dalí of ever being boring and conforming to the rules.

Instead of a normal domestic cat, Dalí had Babou as his furry companion. Babou was a Colombian ocelot, and Dalí used to take Babou everywhere.

Dalí once took Babou out to dinner to a restaurant in New York and tethered him to the leg of his table.

A fellow diner walks past Dali's table and looks at Babou in shock.

“What’s that?”, she asks frightened.

“It’s only a cat,” Dalí replies. “I’ve painted it over with an op-art design.”

The frightened lady, kind of embarrassed by her initial reaction, takes a closer look.

Then she says, “I can see now that’s what it is. At first I thought it was a real ocelot.”

If you want to be a great visual communicator, think more like Dali. See beyond reality. Because as as Bill Bernbach once said, "Persuasion happens to be not a science, but an art."

P.S. Here's a photo of Dalí and Babou.

Your pal,


Miguel Ferreira
Founder & Chief Copywriter, Teardwn + Nishi


This newsletter is brought to you by Teardwn: A Copywriting Agency For Bootstrapped Startups, Marketing Agencies & Small Businesses who want to GROW & COMPETE With the Big Guys.

