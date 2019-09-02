Think more like Salvador Dalí

Love him or hate him, Salvador Dalí is one of the most iconic figures in the history of art.

The Spanish Catalan surrealist painter was a cultural provocateur.

He also was quite a crazy and bizarre character. He was eccentric and extravagant.

No one could really accuse Dalí of ever being boring and conforming to the rules.

Instead of a normal domestic cat, Dalí had Babou as his furry companion. Babou was a Colombian ocelot, and Dalí used to take Babou everywhere.

Dalí once took Babou out to dinner to a restaurant in New York and tethered him to the leg of his table.

A fellow diner walks past Dali's table and looks at Babou in shock.

“What’s that?”, she asks frightened.

“It’s only a cat,” Dalí replies. “I’ve painted it over with an op-art design.”

The frightened lady, kind of embarrassed by her initial reaction, takes a closer look.

Then she says, “I can see now that’s what it is. At first I thought it was a real ocelot.”

If you want to be a great visual communicator, think more like Dali. See beyond reality. Because as as Bill Bernbach once said, "Persuasion happens to be not a science, but an art."



