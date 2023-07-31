Mornin’ my friendio,

I wrote a new thingy. A new ebook called “Think More Like a Copywriter”.

This ebook won’t teach you how to write like a copywriter. What it will do, is push you to challenge conventions and think more like a copywriter.

Because when you train your mind to think more like a copywriter, this radically changes how you think about marketing and business problems.

Your investment? Pay what you want (Minimum: $29, that’s less then the price of a decent bottle of Scotch.)

This is a special launch price. The first 100 get to buy Think More Like a Copywriter for at least $29. Then the Pay what you want minimum increases to $39.

Buy it and read it pronto.

Your pal,

Miguel Ferreira

