Think More Like a Copywriter (💥Cha-ching💥)
Mornin’ my friendio,
I wrote a new thingy. A new ebook called “Think More Like a Copywriter”.
This ebook won’t teach you how to write like a copywriter. What it will do, is push you to challenge conventions and think more like a copywriter.
Because when you train your mind to think more like a copywriter, this radically changes how you think about marketing and business problems.
Your investment? Pay what you want (Minimum: $29, that’s less then the price of a decent bottle of Scotch.)
This is a special launch price. The first 100 get to buy Think More Like a Copywriter for at least $29. Then the Pay what you want minimum increases to $39.
Your pal,
Your pal,
🚀 Founder & Chief Copywriter: Teardwn ↬ “Hire me to give voltage to your website copy”
💌 Newsletter: Creative Samba
🏂 Side projects: 💭 Snackable Copy Tips + 👀 Great Landing Page Copy + ✍️ I’m selling copyipsum.com. Want to buy it? + 🎧 Chill Music Club + ⚽ Dream Football Jobs