These strippers are making lemonade out of lemons 🍋 during the COVID-19 pandemic

On March 16, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown spoke at a press conference and ordered bars and restaurants in Oregon to close for four weeks.

"Basically, can your business do the equivalent of restaurant takeout?" Governor Kate Brown said. "If you cannot do that, I strongly urge you to close your doors to customers temporarily."

These measures had one goal: to curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.

But restaurants and bars were hit really hard by these measures. And many people started losing their jobs.

Shon Boulden is the owner of Lucky Devil Lounge and Devils Point, two strip clubs in Portland, Oregon.

When Governor Kate Brown ordered all bars and restaurants in the state to close, Boulden suddenly realized that his business was also in trouble.

Between the two strip clubs, Boulden employs about 100 people: strippers, bartenders, a security team and chefs. So he had to get creative to keep his business alive and save as many jobs as he could.

So he came up with an idea: Boober Eats.

Boober Eats actually started as a joke on twitter. But Boulden's tweet went viral pretty fast, so he decided to make it happen.

Here’s how it works: For a $30 delivery fee, two strippers wearing masks and gloves, escorted by a security guard, will deliver food from the Lucky Devil’s kitchen directly to Portlanders’ doors.

Portlanders loved the idea. And then local and national news outlets picked up the story.

Then Uber heard the story and slapped Lucky Devil Lounge with a cease-and-desist order to change its name.

The delivery service is now called Lucky Devil Eats. But they're busier than ever.

(Axel and Poni Noel, two exotic dancers delivering food from Lucky Devil Eats // Photo credits: Christine Dong)