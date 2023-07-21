The weirder the idea, the stronger its impact
Recently in Northern Japan someone built a weird small monument to celebrate failure.
That person was Matsui Montoya.
Matsui is now a doctor at the Nara Medical University Hospital Kashihara, Nara.
But 10 years ago when he was a medical student he got into trouble.
Matsui started a cycling club. The problem was he got so hooked with the cycling club tha…
