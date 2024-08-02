Today is day 7 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

French swimmer Léon Marchand keeps impressing the World with Olympic & World records. Marchand won 3 gold medals so far.

American gymnast star Simone Biles also keeps impressing the World with more gold medals. Two so far and Biles can win three more.

But the real stars of the Olympics everyone is taking about aren’t Marchand nor Biles.

During Sunday's women’s 100-meter breaststroke heats something memorable happened.

American swimmer Emma Weber lost her swim cap.

And the next heat couldn’t start with Weber’s swim cap at the bottom of the pool.

Then a random dude (side note: it turns out he’s an Olympic lifeguard) wearing a floral speedo shows up. And dives into the pool to catch Weber’s swim cap.