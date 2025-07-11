Diddy's reputation is now destroyed.

But before his 'Freak-off parties' scandal, before the FBI raids and the lawsuits, Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs was hip-hop royalty.

People praised him for making hip-hop mainstream. And commercially viable. And cool.

Puff Daddy was a hitmaker. A mogul. And in 1997, a grieving friend.

That year his friend The Notorious B.I.…