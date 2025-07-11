The Streisand Effect in reverse
Diddy's reputation is now destroyed.
But before his 'Freak-off parties' scandal, before the FBI raids and the lawsuits, Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs was hip-hop royalty.
People praised him for making hip-hop mainstream. And commercially viable. And cool.
Puff Daddy was a hitmaker. A mogul. And in 1997, a grieving friend.
That year his friend The Notorious B.I.…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.