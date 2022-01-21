Without Mary Whitehouse, there would be no Alice Cooper.

Mary Whitehouse was a British art teacher and conservative activist.

Mary became a public figure in the 1960s / 1970s as a self-appointed "guardian of British morals".

Mary was also the Founder President of the National Viewers' and Listeners' Association.

Mary used it as a platform to fiercely campaign to clean up British TV (particularly the BBC) of "'dirt, promiscuity, infidelity and drinking."

On July 13th 1972 American rock musician Alice Cooper performed live for the first time on BBC1's music show Top of the Pops.