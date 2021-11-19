The Spotlight Effect strikes again

This week I saw what might be the funniest video of 2021. You'll laugh hysterically too when you watch it, I promise you.

It's a clip from Laura Ingraham‘s Fox News show "The Ingraham Angle".

Ingraham was interviewing Fox contributor Raymond Arroyo. And Arroyo was whining about “woke storylines” in TV shows.

To illustrate what he meant Arroyo brings up an example from an episode of Netflix's thriller "You".

Arroyo says, “I was watching an episode of ’You’, when measles came up.”

Ingraham looked confused. Then she says, “Wait, wait, wait. When did I mention measles?”

Arroyo replies, “I don’t know, it was on ‘You.’ ”

Ingraham looked even more confused. So she asks, “What was on me? What are you talking about?”.

Arroyo says, “The measles and the vaccine episode was on ‘You.’ ”

Then they continue loudly barking at each other back and forth until Arroyo finally clarifies what the hell he was talking about.

Arroyo says: “It’s a show, called ‘You,’ on Netflix.”

Ingraham still didn't get it, “There’s a show called Laura Ingraham on Netflix?”

You see, people tend to believe they're being noticed or judged more often than they are in reality.

In psychology this is a cognitive bias known as the spotlight effect. Dozens of studies in psychology prove it.