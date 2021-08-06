The red sneakers effect and why breaking conventions can make people respect you more
In business, not to be different (OR weird) is commercial suicide
Contrary to popular belief, being weird is a good thing.
Silvia Bellezza, Francesca Gino and Anat Keinan discovered something intriguing.
A University professor who wears red sneakers or a t-shirt (and has a scruffy beard) is seen by students as higher status. AND also as more competent than a professor who wears a tie and shaves his beard.
Bellezza, Gin…