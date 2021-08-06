The red sneakers effect and why breaking conventions can make people respect you more

Contrary to popular belief, being weird is a good thing.

Silvia Bellezza, Francesca Gino and Anat Keinan discovered something intriguing.

A University professor who wears red sneakers or a t-shirt (and has a scruffy beard) is seen by students as higher status. AND also as more competent than a professor who wears a tie and shaves his beard.

Bellezza, Gin…