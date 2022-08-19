The power of honesty
Many people think copywriting's job is to camouflage the truth. And to manipulate people to buy things they don't need or want.
That's why so many people think ads and brands always lie. The truth is, successful ones never lie.
Sir Ernest Shackleton was a famous polar explorer.
In 1914, before setting off for the South Pole, Sir Ernest Shackleton placed a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.