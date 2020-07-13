Now Creative Samba has a paid newsletter that can change the show (aka "Your Mind"). Packed with actionable insights about how the human mind works. So you can think & write more creatively — and solve marketing & business problems with less effort. For the full experience, become a paying subscriber.

Think & write like a Master Communicator

Jesse "The Body" Ventura is a retired professional wrestler. You might also remember him as the Governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003.

But what most people don't know is that he worked as a bodyguard for the Rolling Stones in the early 1980s.

The Rolling Stones are known for taking partying way too far.

One day Ventura witnessed a priceless Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood druggie moment.

Keith and Ronnie were in the dressing room. Their Manager enters the room in stealth mode and says, “The police are here."

Keith jumps around like a confused, panicked cat. Then he says, "Wood and I are flushing everything down the toilet".

30 seconds later the door opens. It was Stewart Copeland and Sting from the British rock band "The Police."

People interpret words differently. That's why there’s this unwritten rule in copywriting that says, "Don't be vague, be specific."

Being specific avoids confusions. You should NEVER confuse the reader. Because confusion kills persuasion. And sales.

But there’s another benefit to being specific.

Let’s say you run a car rental business like Avis.

Compare the appeal of "We care about our customers experience" vs. "If you have a complaint, call the President of Avis. His number is CH 8-9150".

Now that’s a BIG, clear and specific claim.

Bob Levenson, called by many in the ad industry as “the best print copywriter ever", wrote this ad for Avis in 1962.

You might think it sounds like a weird thing to say. But for a reader looking for a car rental, this level of detail makes the reader think, "If Avis is telling me I can call their President if I have a complaint, this means they mean business. They care.”

Being specific makes your copy sound more convincing. More compelling. More credible.

