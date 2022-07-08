Contrary to what most marketers and advertisers believe, brands aren't built on clicks. Brands are built on memories.

In 2009, orange juice brand 'Tropicana' decided it was time to redesign the packaging of its best-selling product Tropicana Pure Premium.

So they hire ad agency Arnell.

Peter Arnell's agency's job was to evolve Tropicana Pure Premium "into a more current or modern state".

So Tropicana pays Arnell $35 million to come up with Tropicana's packaging redesign.

But guess what happened? Consumers were confused.

Consumers were so used to Tropicana's iconic orange fruit juice carton that they simply ignored the new packaging.

In fact, with the new packaging Tropicana's Pure Premium sales dropped by 20%. In TWO months.