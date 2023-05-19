Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erling Haaland.

If you're a football fan you know who they are. If you're not a football fan let me tell you who they are.

They're both from Norway.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was one of Manchester United's best strikers of the '90s. Today he is a football Manager. And his most recent role was Manager of Manchester United.

Erling Haaland…