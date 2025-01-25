The Jaws effect
And the surprising power of using vivid language to persuade people
Remember Steven Spielberg's blockbuster movie Jaws?
When Spielberg started shooting it he didn't have a finished script or a working shark.
Spielberg spent $250,000 on a mechanical shark nicknamed Bruce.
But on the very first day of shooting the shark sank.
And in less than a week Bruce's electric motor got damaged because saltwater got inside.
Soon Spiel…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.