The good old days

B. Prabha was a woman ahead of her time. She started her career at a time when India had few women artists.

In 1956, after graduating from Mumbai’s JJ School of Art, she approaches Air India’s commercial department and asks, "Want to buy some of my paintings on Indian women?"

Their answer was yes.

The timing was perfect.

Prabha's oil paintings were unique and graceful.

And this was a time when Air India was starting to expand internationally.

But the airline faced fierce competition from big boys like American Airlines. Air India needed to find a way to stand out.

So JRD Tata, Air India’s founder, came up with a plan.

His plan? Indian Art.

That's why Air India was purchasing art works from artists like Prabha.

These art pieces were used to decorate Air India’s booking offices around the World.

"We have tried to put into it (the office) a little of India in the hope that when you visit it, you will feel the urge of visiting our country", said Tata.



JRD Tata knew something that most marketers neglect in 2019.

As Bill Bernbach said, “Getting your product known isn’t the answer. Getting it WANTED is the answer.”

