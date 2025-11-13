Last May, 10 brave websites stepped into the ring 🥊. Some walked away proud. Some got obliterated.

This time, stakes are higher. $299. Only 10 slots.

Welcome to The First Punch: The Rematch Edition 🥊. A competition where your hero headline faces judgment, and only the worthy survive.

Here’s the twist: The 10 brave websites that enter The First Punch: The Rematch Edition won’t just get a knockout headline. They will earn a spot in a new ‘Before vs. After’ showcase for websites with good copy on nobodyreadsads.com, where marketers and founders can see what works — and what flops.

How it works:

Send me your website URL. I read your hero headline. I judge: worthy… or weak. Weak? I punch it and rewrite a headline that grabs attention and sells. Strong? You walk away proud, and your $299 refunded.

No strategy calls. No 10-page audits. No faffing.

This isn’t a workshop. This is a headline cage match. One punch. One line. One headline that makes people who visit your website for the first time think out loud: “Oh. This is for me.”

Only 10 slots. First come, first punched.

Throw your site in the ring 🥊

Lisbon is full of quiosques — little kiosks in every park and plaza where locals meet for coffee, snacks, and sunshine.

I used to live there.

One day, a few years ago, me and my girlfriend were hanging out at one of our favorite quiosques in town.

It's located at Jardim Avelar Brotero, a small yet cosy garden in the middle of a residential neighborhood in Santo Amaro, Alcântara.

Out of nowhere we hear someone screaming "Somebody help me!"

You see, there's a water fountain in the middle of Jardim Avelar Brotero.

And that day 3 municipal maintenance workers were repairing the water fountain pump.

Near the fountain there's a manhole. And one of the municipal workers was there inside doing some maintenance work.

Then he came outside to do something else for a few minutes, but he left the manhole cover open.

Minutes later a 70 something year-old man fell into that 10-foot-deep uncovered manhole.

One of the municipal workers jumps in to save the poor old man.

Then someone calls 112 (the equivalent to America's "911" emergency number).

A few minutes later 2 firefighters show up and ask what happened.

One of the municipal workers says, "An old man fell into this open manhole."

The firefighter asks, "So where's the sign saying Warning: Open manhole."?

“Where’s the warning sign?” The worker shrugged replies: “Well…I just assumed people would notice.”

Here’s the thing: most websites behave exactly like that municipal worker. They assume visitors already know what they do. Headlines are vague, copy is full of buzzwords, and most people leave within five seconds.

Leaving your headline vague is like leaving a manhole uncovered. Someone will fall. And most will never come back.

Your website isn’t a guessing game. Grab attention. Show what’s in it for the reader. Don’t assume people will notice your brilliance—because they won’t.

Clarity isn’t polite. It’s persuasive. Which is why a good headline doesn’t just inform—it stops people in their tracks, drags them in, and keeps them from disappearing into the void.

