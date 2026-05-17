In 1987, Stanley Kubrick is on set filming Full Metal Jacket.

Matthew Modine (Private James T. “Joker“ Davis) finishes a take and says: “That felt pretty real.”

Kubrick stares at him.

“Real is good,” he says. “Interesting is better.”

Kubrick spent his entire career proving that point. Not by filming reality, but by making reality feel more vivid, more disturbing, more alive than it actually was. He found the hidden drama inside ordinary things and turned it into something nobody could look away from.

Good copywriters do exactly the same thing.

Anyone can state facts about a product. But making those facts feel urgent, specific, and alive (that’s the harder thing). That’s the thing that makes someone stop scrolling, read every word and buy.

The five books in this bundle are about that harder thing.

Not copywriting rules. Not formulas. The way of thinking that makes words do what you need them to do (whether you’re writing a homepage, an email, a product page or a subject line at 11pm wondering why nobody’s clicking).

The truth is, you don’t have to be a copywriter to write like a copywriter. You just have to think like one.

I’ve written five books on copywriting.

Most of my readers have read one. Some have read none.

Individually they’ll cost you $210,96.

But for the next 48 hours I’m selling all five as a bundle for $59.

What’s inside:

All the copy instincts I’ve spent 17 years sharpening, gathered in one place. For less than a dinner you’ll forget by tomorrow.

Why spend $59?

Because one idea from one of these books, used once, in one email, on one landing page, is already worth more than $59.

The other four books are free.

The bundle disappears in 48 hours. After that, individual prices. No exceptions and no extensions.

Get all five for $59.

Your pal,

Miguel Ferreira

🚀 Founder Teardwn | Fractional Copy Chief for DTC and eCommerce startups

💌 Newsletter: Creative Samba

🏂 Side projects: 🐶 Goob Hotels + ✍🏼 Nobody Reads Ads + 💭 I’m selling snackablecopytips.com. Make me an offer

