A wise man once said, "copy is something you can study; but something you can't copy."

That wise man was called Hal Stebbins, one of the most important copywriters of the twentieth century.

But the truth is, to become a good copywriter you don't have to write copy out of thin air.

Good copywriters certainly don't.

In fact, a good copywriter must be four people.

So that’s why a good copywriter is a nutbar.

A nutbar who writes copy based on tiny, weird, excessively interesting relatable truths about a brand or product.

A nutbar who writes copy based on intuition and a good understanding of consumer buyer psychology.

AND a nutbar who also uses writing techniques that have successfully stood the 'test of time' in the advertising industry.

Today I'm sharing with you 3 of my favorite copywriting techniques.

》3 ”Dangerous” Snackable Copywriting Tips

If I was the copywriter behind EVEN headphones website copy I’d say sayonara to their homepage’s vague and lifeless headline “Get your music back”.

And I’d rewrite the headline using this formula:

The {adjective} {Product category} for people who {objection or anxiety target client wants to avoid}

Start writing unignorable headlines using formulas like this via snackablecopytips.com

Your headline is a BIG promise. Something your reader really, really wants (and can get from you).



To keep the reader interested, your first paragraph should clarify the big promise you made in the headline. But if you interrupt the reader with a different thought, you'll lose their interest.



So let’s see this trick in action.



Here’s a classic Lee Jeans ad written by George Gier, one of the best copywriters at Fallon McElligott Rice in the 1980s/90s.

The first paragraph starts by adding a lil more fuego to the pain dramatized in the headline (“it’s your jeans that are out of proportion”): “Even the most beautiful body can get lost under the wrong pair of jeans.”



Then it teases the magic relief: “That’s why it’s important to wear jeans that let you look your best, jeans that make the most of what you’ve got. Like our Relaxed Riders.”

Each sentence is written in a curiosity-inducing way.



In other words, the headline is there to persuade you to read the first sentence.



Then the first sentence is written to give continuity to the claim made in the headline and get you interested enough to read the second sentence.



And the purpose of the second sentence is to get you to read the next sentence. And so on.



So make each sentence interesting enough and easier to read than to ignore.

Foolish brands love using superlatives and claiming that they are the best in their industry.

Or the cheapest in their category.

Or that they offer the simplest way to do something.

The problem with using superlatives is that they make you sound like a sneaky car salesman.

And the more your brand claims you're the best, the greatest, the smartest, or blablaest something, the less people will believe it's true.

That’s why making a distinctive claim (and backing it with evidence) is much more persuasive than saying that your brand is the best/ the smartest/ the cheapest/ the simplest / the blablaest something.

