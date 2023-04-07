The art of outrageous exaggeration
"Comedy is simply a funny way of being serious."
Peter Ustinov, the British actor, filmmaker, and writer once said these wise words.
If you think about it, good copywriting is a bit like good comedy.
All good copywriters, all good comedians, are masters of hyperbole.
Hyperbole is not meant to be taken literally.
Hyperbole is a literary device.
First, it takes…
