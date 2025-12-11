There’s a strange thing I’ve noticed after rewriting hundreds of homepages:

Most brands don’t actually need a full homepage copy rewrite.

They think they do.

Their CEO thinks they do.

Their Marketing Manager definitely thinks they do.

But the numbers tell a different story.

You see, most homepages aren’t ‘underperforming’ because of design, UX flow, brand story, or whatever shiny nonsense people love to philosophize about on Zoom calls.

They’re failing because the top 10% of the page is actively sabotaging the rest of the page.

The headline is failing to persuade people to read the sub-headline.

The sub-headline is failing to clarify the big promise you made in the headline.

The CTA is failing to give the reader a good enough reason to give a damn and act.

The truth is, that tiny top 10% slice of the homepage determines whether people scroll or leave.

It decides whether all your web traffic is worth something — or worth nothing.

So fix that part, and the rest of the page magically “improves,” even if you don’t touch a pixel.

That’s why I’m launching a tiny-but-mighty service service with a deliberately tiny price that won’t make you spit out your coffee.

Introducing The Homepage copywriting CPR.

Not a full-blown, all-the-copy-you-own rewrite.

It’s the surgical strike your homepage desperately needs: the 10% that actually impacts whether visitors stick around… or bail faster than your Starbucks Wi-Fi on a Zoom call.

The price? $199.

Now compare it to my full $3,499 homepage rewrite service.

One is surgery. The other is triage.

The paradox? Fixing a small part often removes the need for the big expensive rewrite altogether.

This isn’t cheap because it’s “less”.

It’s smart because it stops the bleeding before you spend thousands rewriting things nobody reads.

Your homepage isn’t broken. It just needs a little CPR. Let’s wake it the hell up.

Only 5 spots open —first come, first saved.

Our minds filter reality

Let me show you what I mean.

Stare at the X for 10 seconds. Then watch the colors magically disappear.

You just experienced the Troxler Effect.

In 1804 a physician called Ignaz Troxler made a surprising discovery.

When you stare at an object for a long period of time, the details in your peripheral vision begin to fade. And if those details are blurry or low-contrast (like the image I just showed you), they disappear eeeeeeeeven faster.

This happens because of something called neural adaptation.

You see, when our eyes are staring at something and nothing changes, our brains filter out all the noise. So you can focus on the target.

Fact is, our senses connect us to our surroundings.

Sight, sound, touch, smell and taste. These are all tools your brain uses to help you understand your World and filter out what’s “useless”.

This is all subconscious stuff. So you only notice things that your brain labels as worthy of your attention.

Like:

Anything that looks dangerous.

Anything unexpected.

Anything that is essential for your survival. Like eating, sex (for reproduction purposes), fighting or running away from danger.

Every thing else is ignored.

You see, in copywriting, getting people’s attention is the job of the headline.

If your headline is boring, confusing, or reads like an invite to a Monday meeting nobody wants to attend… your readers will just filter it out as noise.

Just like the Troxler Effect image made the colors disappear in front of your eyes.

㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡㋡

Dangerous Ideas:

1/ The #1 job of your website headline is to get people to read your second sentence.

OR as as ad legend David Ogilvy once said, “It’s the ticket on the meat”. But the reader will never read past the headline unless what you have to say is clear AND relevant to the reader.

For example, I’m not the copywriter behind Plantish but if I were this is how I’d change their hero headline from a lifeless “Plants Make the Best Fish” to:

⇝ Until McDonald’s invents a 100% vegan, boneless, high in Omega-3 salmon fillet that tastes like real salmon, this is it.

1. Find a villain⇝“Until McDonald’s invents”

2. Clarify what you’re selling ⇝ “a 100% vegan, boneless, high in Omega-3 salmon fillet.”

3. Your promise ⇝ “that tastes like real salmon.”

4. Close with a bang ⇝ “this is it.”

2/ Most brands take the safe route. That’s precisely why yours shouldn’t.

Back in 2020 I wrote Anytongs’ homepage to make a weird gadget irresistible: simple, playful, and magical. Shark Tank noticed, $1M in lifetime sales followed.

3/ Simplify, then a dramatize an emotion or physical sensation of using a product.

Buying a mattress is a nightmare. Every brand promises the same comfort, the same support, the same buzzwords. Nobody stands out — except when you dare to sound a bit more human.

So when Sunday asked me to rewrite their homepage, I ignored features and started with feelings.

Psychology tells us people don’t buy mattresses — they buy sleep, relief, that sinking-into-comfort moment.

Using the copy principle ‘Simplify, then a dramatize an emotion or physical sensation of using a product’ I distilled Sunday into one line: “Even grown-ups sleep like babies on a Sunday mattress.”

PS. Your homepage isn’t broken. Not beyond hope. Just gasping. I’ll bring it back to life. Fast. I’ve got only 5 spots open. When they’re gone, they’re gone.

Your pal,

Miguel Ferreira

🚀 Founder Teardwn | Fractional Copy Chief for DTC and eCommerce startups

💌 Newsletter: Creative Samba

🏂 Side projects: 🐶 Goob Hotels + ✍🏼 Nobody Reads Ads + 💭 Snackable Copy Tips