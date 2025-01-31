Tell an old story in a fresh new way
"There's always a fresh way to tell an old, old story".
This is one of Mary Wear's five copywriting rules (Mary Wear is the copywriter behind the famous line Make Poverty History).
In the late 1970s and early 1980s, after the Vietnam War was over, life was hard in Vietnam.
Vietnam faced severe food shortages. Most families had very little to eat.
Rice was t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.