Truly creative ads don’t scream clever. They just hide one brilliant trick in plain sight. Spot it, and suddenly every ad—or idea—you touch gets an unfair advantage. That’s what Stealable Thinking teaches.

This is just one chapter—think of it as a free peek behind the curtain. If it makes you smile (or feel clever), the full book is yours to steal for $13.99 for the next 24 hours—normally $31.99

The British took a lot a good things from India.

Spices, centuries-old sculptures and one of the world’s most famous diamonds, the Kohinoor.

The British even took the curry—and then had the audacity to call it their national dish.

But India took a few things in return. And, in a stroke of poetic justice, made them infinitely better.

Take cricket, for instance. What began as a pastime for children played on soggy village greens was transformed by India into a high-drama, high decibel religion followed by a billion fanatics.

And then there’s the English language.

India didn’t simply borrow it.

India spiced it up, stretched it out, and made its own — with zero apologies.

For example, in India people don’t say “I’m killing time” or “I’m chilling”—people say “I’m doing timepass.”

In India people don’t say “reschedule”— people say “prepone.”

To ignore these cultural subtleties is to miss the personality, rhythm, soul of the people in India.

So that’s exactly why Air India Express tapped into with its “The Inglish Dictionary” campaign.

You see, Air India Express’s brand philosophy, “Fly As You Are” encourages passengers to embrace their true selves. So they came up with a creative way to tie their philosophy deeply with Indian culture.

With The Inglish Dictionary, Air India Express found a relatable way to legitimize, celebrate and amplify Indian English.

And they did it by giving these quirky, colorful, expressions a proper home: a new dictionary.

The genius of this campaign echoes a classic copywriting rule: “use your target audience’s language, not yours.”

By celebrating Indian English, Air India Express didn’t dilute their message—they amplified it. They said: come fly with us, be yourself, speak like home.

This isn’t just good copywriting—it’s cultural connection.

BONUS freebie chapter

SHOW THE STRUGGLE, NOT THE RESULT

Colgate ‘Not Every Smile Starts as a Smile’ (2025, Print, Colgate, UK).

Ad description: Print ad features tired parents and grumpy, toothpaste-smeared kids mid-tantrum, headline: “Not every smile starts as a smile.”

Why it worked: Instead of showing perfect parenting, it shows the real chaos: kids who hate brushing teeth. By embracing the messy moments, it makes Colgate the ally, not the critic, of parents. It’s brutally honest, utterly relatable, and more memorable than a sea of perfect smiles.

Stealable insight: Show the struggle, not just the result. If you want empathy and attention, let people see themselves— flaws and all—not some impossible fantasy.

DIY swap: If you’re not an established brand, highlight the honest struggle with your product: Show the mess, the process, and the imperfection. Authenticity beats gloss, especially when nobody expects it.

Everyone tells you to “think outside the box.” Stealable Thinking says: peek inside it. That’s where the real tricks live.

This book isn’t about theft. It’s about seeing the wiring behind the shine—the clever psychological levers that make campaigns work. Once you do, ads stop being ads. They become levers—clever tricks you can pull yourself. And suddenly, every marketing or business problem looks like a puzzle you can solve in creative, unexpected ways.

Inside you’ll find:

10 core principles of Stealable Thinking —mental judo moves that let you spot the hidden trick behind any ad. Think of them as x-ray specs for communication: once you see the bones, you can build your own.

41 mini case studies—each stripped down to its one stealable idea, why it worked, and a DIY version for challengers who don’t have a Super Bowl budget.

Read it. Steal the tricks. And Smile while your competitors wonder how you did it.

Your pal,

Miguel Ferreira

🚀 Founder Teardwn | Fractional Copy Chief for DTC and eCommerce startups

💌 Newsletter: Creative Samba

🏂 Side projects: 🐶 Goob Hotels + ✍🏼 Nobody Reads Ads + 💭 Snackable Copy Tips